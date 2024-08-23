Hussin family’s police legacy spans three generations

BACHOK: After 34 years of dedicated service as a policeman, retired sergeant Hussin Deris, 76, takes immense pride in seeing his eldest son Superintendent Ahmad Shafiki continue the family legacy in the force.

He is even prouder to see his son, now the Machang District Police Chief, as the third generation in their family to serve in the police force, following in his footsteps and that of his late father Corporal Deris Said.

“My eldest son is the third generation in our family to join the police force, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, who served before the country gained independence.

“My two other sons, Kamarul Hisham and Mohamad Abdul Hakim, are serving in the Royal Malaysian Navy and the General Operations Force (PGA) in Ulu Kinta, Perak, respectively,” he told reporters at his home in Kampung Alor Bakat here today.

He said this after receiving a visit from Bachok district police chief Superintendent Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin in conjunction with the Santuni Pesara Polis programme, held as part of the National Month celebrations.

Hussin, affectionately known as Pok Nik Hussin, shared that his brother, Abu Hassan Deris, 78, was also a member of the police force, earning their family the nickname “keluarga polis”.

He recounted the most harrowing experience of his service in 1971, while escorting the late Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, the vehicle he was in plunged into a ravine over 17-metre deep in Bukit Fraser.

“I had just joined the police force when this incident happened. Although I wasn’t severely injured, I was very anxious because communist terrorists were known to be in the area.

“The vehicle I was in was submerged in knee-deep water, and I only regained consciousness after my nose dipped into the water,” said Hussin, who began his police career at 22 and retired in 2004 at the age of 56.

Hussin expressed gratitude for avoiding serious injuries during his service but is deeply saddened by the memory of teammates who were injured, lost their lives, or suffered permanent disabilities after stepping on booby traps.