Individuals claiming to have seen ‘total loss’ vehicle on road urged to report – JPJ

KAJANG: Individuals claiming that their vehicles, which were completely damaged in a previous accident but are still on the road have been urged to come forward and lodge a report to the authorities.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, said that the department takes these allegations seriously and is taking further action to investigate the claims.

“We are treating this matter with utmost seriousness and are currently conducting an investigation regarding the allegations. Therefore, I advise the individual concerned, as well as anyone else in a similar situation, to file a report with the police and JPJ.

“This will allow for an investigation to be conducted in the event that irresponsible parties are reusing the vehicle (total loss),“ he said.

He made this statement during a press conference for the implementation of the Special Programme for the Transition of Malaysian Driving Licences (LMM) from Class B2/B1 to Class B at the AMSA Driving Academy in Bangi today.

Earlier, a claim made the rounds on the Telegram app from an individual claiming that their relative spotted their vehicle, which had been declared a total loss, on the road.

Further checks made by the individual through the MyJPJ app revealed that the road tax for the vehicle, which had been declared completely damaged for the past 12 years, is now showing as active again.