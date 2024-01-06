Inspector Squad 1964 celebrates 60th anniversary at Pulapol

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector Squad 1/1964 celebrated their 60th anniversary by visiting the starting point of their police careers at the Kuala Lumpur police training centre (Pulapol) today.

Reunion programme organiser ACP (R) S Divakaran said the celebration at Pulpol brought back many memories of their time during training in 1964.

“Today is the 60th anniversary of our squad and we’ve taken the opportunity to get together and meet old friends who have gone through so much together during our nine-month training.. we want to value and appreciate old friends.

“This is the main training centre and we’ve seen many changes in 60 years... now we have a training system that is constantly upgraded,” he told reporters during their anniversary celebration here today.

Seven of the Inspector Squad 1/1964 were taken on a tour of the tactical simulation centre and the shooting range with Pulapol commandant, SAC Muhammad Idzam Jaafar.

The seven were Divakaran, former Pulapol commandant, SAC (R) Datuk Syed Md Mokhtar Syed Zubir Barakbah, former Bukit Aman Special Branch deputy director SAC (R) Kamarulzaman Mohd Nor, former Johor contingent Special Branch chief SAC (R) Datuk Micheal Khor Siang Pin, former Sentul district police chief ACP (R) C Kerisnan, Datuk Abbas Osman and Munshir Abdullah.

Divakaran, who is a former Johor contingent administration department chief, said that while the squad had 90 members, the presence of seven of them were enough to rekindle the camaraderie they shared for 60 years.

“We understand that some of us are over 70 to 80 years old and have health issues, but they are willing to show up and meet old friends... we want to know how they are and to show we appreciate them,” he said.

He also advised the current generation of police to remain true to the law in executing their duties and to give the best service to society.

“As a member of the police force, you need to follow the law yourself and that’s when others will obey the law as well, and help the public in terms of their welfare in line with the police slogan of serving the people,” he added.