JIPS investigating bodyguard who assaulted PWD e-hailing driver

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance (JIPS) confirmed that they are investigating the VIP’s bodyguard, who allegedly assaulted a person with disability (PwD) at a hotel lobby in the federal capital last month.

Its director Datuk Azri Ahmad said the investigation is focused on disciplinary matters concerning police personnel.

He said the victim, an e-hailing driver, was summoned to Bukit Aman today at 11am today, accompanied by a lawyer and an interpreter, to assist in the disciplinary investigation.

“JIPS will review this case based on standard operating procedures (SOP) to identify any violations or misconduct in the course of work.

“The investigation is in its early stages and JIPS will call other witnesses to complete the probe,” he added.

According to Azri, JIPS also emphasised its commitment to conducting a transparent investigation without compromise.

On May 29, Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, said that police received a report from the victim at 1pm, claiming that he was assaulted by an individual who was part of a VIP entourage.

Later, on the same day, at 9.59 pm, the victim filed a second report stating the matter had been resolved amicably and that he did not wish to pursue the case further.

According to media reports, the victim alleged that he was assaulted by the bodygurad while waiting for passengers at the hotel in Brickfields. The victim claimed that he was punched in the head and asked to move his vehicle.

Subsequently, the e-hailing driver, Ong Ing Keong, 46, filed a police report after receiving treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.