Johor police conduct simulation drills until Aug 5

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police are conducting simulation drills at all police stations and district police headquarters (IPD) in the state, from July 2 to Aug 5.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar said the simulation drill was being carried out in accordance with the Inspector-General Standing Order to enhance the effectiveness of the security forces’ planning and actions in the state in facing security threats and public order situations.

“This simulation drill also aims to ensure that all officers and members of the Johor police are in a state of readiness to handle crises.

“Therefore, the public is advised not to panic or be influenced by rumours and videos of the simulation drills that are circulating on social media,” he said in a statement today.

He also advised the public not to spread any fake news related to the simulation drills as it could cause unnecessary concern and disrupt public order.