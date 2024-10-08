Journalists have the right to protect their sources - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Journalists in Malaysia have the right to protect the confidentiality of their sources, in line with the nation’s journalistic code of ethics, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

However, he clarified that the police’s actions in summoning and recording statements from journalists do not contradict this right, as the police are obligated to act upon a police report concerning a news article.

“I want to stress that journalists have the right to report, but under the law, the police also have the right to investigate. There’s no contradiction.

“If you stand by your report and sources, then when questioned, just respond. There’s no issue,” he told reporters after officiating the launch and flag-off ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya-level 2024 Jalur Gemilang convoy here today.

Fahmi was commenting on the police summoning of three Malaysiakini journalists yesterday to record statements related to a report on changes involving the top leadership within the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).

On Tuesday, a local news portal reported that Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain were likely to be transferred to other agencies.

Asked whether this incident might affect Malaysia’s standing in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) rankings, Fahmi said the ranking is not solely based on a country’s performance but is relative to the performance of other countries in the RSF’s assessment.

“The RSF has informed me that some of their members do not agree with the rankings, because even if we maintain the same metrics, if other countries show improvement, we can fall in the rankings.

“So the rankings don’t necessarily reflect the actual situation in the country; rather it is a reflection of everything that is happening in this world. So if you stay in one place but certain other countries moved up then it looks like you’re going down,” he said.

In a separate matter, Fahmi expressed concern that social media platforms are not taking adequate steps to prevent children under 13 from registering and owning social media accounts.

He said currently, social media platforms merely set guidelines prohibiting this age group from registering their own accounts.

“There might be a need for stricter measures to prevent children under 13 from registering. Sometimes, children will go to great lengths to create social media accounts,” he said.

He also advised parents to monitor their children’s online activities closely, to prevent them from owning social media accounts and thus avoid potential risks, particularly those related to child sexual exploitation.