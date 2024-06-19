Kelantan speaker declares Nenggiri seat vacant

KOTA BHARU: The Nenggiri state seat is confirmed vacant starting today, said Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

He said the decision was made after the Kelantan State Assembly received a written notice under clause (3) of Article 31A of the State Constitution from Nenggiri assemblyman Mohd Azizi Abu Naim on June 13.

He said apart from that, Bersatu on June 12 also informed that Mohd Azizi’s Bersatu membership had been revoked and subsequently the seat is vacant.

“Therefore, I declare in accordance with Clause 1 Article 31A that there is an unexpected vacancy in the Nenggiri state seat represented by Mohd Azizi,“ he said in a special press conference at his office at Kota DarulNaim Complex, here, today.

Mohd Amar said according to Clause 4(4) Article 31A, the vacant seat must be filled within 60 days from the date EC (Election Commission) receives the vacancy notice

Mohd Amar said the matter also involved the development of the Nenggiri state assembly seat after Mohd Azizi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Gua Musang, had previously pledged his support to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“In Kelantan we are confident that we can retain victory in Gua Musang and Nenggiri while the candidate will be determined by the highest level of the party.

“In this context, who is contesting, where the candidate is from, is usually up the top leadership to decide,“ he said.

He said his jurisdiction as Speaker only declares a vacancy and the EC will determine when the seat will be filled within 60 days from the date the EC receives the vacant seat notice.

Previously, the media reported that six Members of Parliament and one assemblyman of Bersatu were revoked of their membership with immediate effect after failing to respond to a letter from the supreme leadership council to pledge allegiance to the party.

They are Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal, Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang) who is also the Nenggiri assemblyman, Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan ) and Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanafi (Tanjong Karang) and Selat Klang assemblyman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari.