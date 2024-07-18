King attends 266th Conference of Rulers

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia has consented to attend the 266th meeting of the Conference of Rulers (MRR) at Istana Negara today.

The two-day meeting which began yesterday was chaired by the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Also attending the meeting were the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and the Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

It was also attended by the Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail.

The Tengku Mahkota of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra and the Tengku Laksamana of Selangor Tengku Sulaiman Shah also attended the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The meeting today was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

At the meeting, the Malay Rulers were accompanied by their respective Menteris Besar while the Yang Dipertua Negeri were accompanied by their Chief Ministers.

The last MRR meeting was held on February 21 over two days.