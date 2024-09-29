Malaysia can explore and leverage AI technologies from China - Fahmi

BEIJING: Malaysia can explore and leverage emerging artificial intelligence (AI)-based technologies from China to suit conditions in Malaysia, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that during his working visit to the Great Wall country, these technologies were found to be suitable for use in the telecommunications, media, broadcasting and film sectors.

“I see many opportunities that we should explore and take advantage of, such as the opportunity to learn, observe, share experiences and adopt what we deem appropriate for Malaysia.

“I find the technological aspects most intriguing because we came with an understanding of the challenges we face, and these could be some of the solutions we can benefit from,“ he told Bernama.

Fahmi, who arrived here on Sept 26, concluded his working visit today and departed for South Korea to attend the GSMA Mobile 360 APAC conference.

Citing an example, Fahmi said the joint-venture agreement between Altel and Geespace on satellite technology, particularly direct-to-cell technology, could provide an ideal solution to improve connectivity in remote areas.

Additionally, Fahmi highlighted that real-time translation technology could also be utilised, particularly in the film industry, to attract a larger audience that speaks different languages.

His visit to China Media Group (CMG), a pioneer in 8K ultra-high-definition broadcasting, also offered new insights into broadcasting technology and how AI could be leveraged for production purposes.

Fahmi said he observed many potential opportunities, such as creating exportable content to China, including micro-dramas under one minute in length, which are increasingly popular in the country.

In this connection, he encouraged media agencies, particularly Radio Television Malaysia (RTM), the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS), to accelerate content creation and reporting to promote the uniqueness of Malaysia and attract tourists from China.

While in China, Fahmi held bilateral meetings with China’s National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) Minister Cao Shumin and Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong.

During his meeting with Cao, both parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in media and broadcasting, involving the exchange of tourism, food, culture and economic content.

He also witnessed the signing of an MoU between a Malaysian mobile network operator (MNO) and a Chinese telecommunications company, aiming to provide comprehensive technological solutions such as fast mobile coverage through 5G networks.