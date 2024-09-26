Malaysia, China to engage in creative content exchange and production

BEIJING: Malaysia and China have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU), paving the way for the exchange and production of creative content.

The MoU was signed by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and China’s Minister of National Radio and Television (NRTA), Cao Shumin, to enhance cooperation in the media and broadcasting sectors.

Fahmi said that the focus will be on content that showcases the culture, tourism, and culinary offerings of both countries.

“I have instructed Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) to engage in ongoing discussions with counterpart agencies in China so that we, as the incoming ASEAN chair, can showcase Malaysia to Chinese audiences in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia 2026 programme,” he said.

Fahmi, who is on a three-day working visit to China starting today, said this to reporters after attending a reception hosted by the Malaysian Embassy in China.

Earlier, Fahmi had a nearly hour-long meeting with Cao at the NRTA headquarters, where they discussed various topics related to mutual interests in broadcasting.

The NRTA is a ministerial-level central government agency, operating directly under the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. It is responsible for administering and supervising radio, television, and online audiovisual programme services in China, as well as promoting industrial development.

Fahmi expressed hope that the MoU would enhance cooperation in the production of creative content and facilitate the organisation of various activities and programmes to strengthen the friendship between the two countries, both celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations this year.

“We have a diverse range of formats available, such as dramas, love stories, documentaries, travelogues, and food vlogs. I see many opportunities, particularly in the Xian area, where there is a large Muslim community. Just think about the vast number of Muslims in China.

“This is a market that we in Malaysia should identify and promote to entice them to visit Malaysia,” he said.

In the meantime, Fahmi expressed his interest in the emerging trend of micro-dramas, which last less than a minute and are gaining immense popularity in China, encouraging Malaysia to learn from this format.

“It is understood that some viewers, including those in Malaysia, have started to follow this drama format, which typically lasts about one minute or sometimes even less. This makes it particularly suitable for short breaks or during commutes, making the format quite interesting,” he said.

Commenting on his visit, Fahmi hoped that his presence alongside the delegation would serve as a catalyst for efforts to enhance the telecommunications sector and emerging technologies, such as satellites, to enhance the country’s connectivity.

Fahmi is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with China’s Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanlong, this afternoon.