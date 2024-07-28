Malaysia Golden Global Awards 2024: ‘Abang Adik’ wins two major Awards

KUALA LUMPUR: The film ‘Abang Adik’ has won two major awards at the Malaysia Golden Global Awards (MGGA) 2024, held at the Auditorium Angkasapuri tonight.

The film, which portrays the poignant relationship between two orphans with no blood ties, secured the awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. The Best Actor award went to Kangren Wu from Taiwan, while the Best Supporting Actor award was won by Jack Tan from Malaysia.

Directed by Malaysian producer and director Jin Ong, ‘Abang Adik’ tells the story of Abang (Kangren Wu), who is deaf and mute and Adi (Jack Tan). Not having a family, they were raised under the care of their neighbour, Kakak Money (Tan Kim Wang), who took them in as her own to ensure the survival of the two orphans.

The MGGA 2024, held as part of the seventh edition of the Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest), was also attended by Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching and Bernama Chief Executive Officer, Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

The Best Actress award went to German actress Aenne Schwarz for her performance in ‘Every You, Every Me’, while the Best Supporting Actress award was presented to Chinese actress You Junfen for her role in ‘The Great Phuket’.

The Best Film award was claimed by ‘Every You, Every Me’, directed by Michael Fetter Nathansky. The Best Director award was shared by Iranian directors Alireza Ghasemi and Raha Amirfazli for their film ‘In The Land of Brothers’.

The MIFFest Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda and Indonesian actress and producer Christine Hakim.

Hong Kong actor, singer and director Nick Cheung received the Excellence in Film Award.