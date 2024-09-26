Malaysia more selective in choosing foreign investment for country’s greater benefit — PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is now more selective in choosing foreign direct investments, with a focus on projects that would greatly benefit the country, especially in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and data technology, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the opening of a data centre that used to depend on cheap energy and water to move and cool the operating systems, is now no longer sufficient.

“Now, if you want to (establish) a data centre, you must have AI,” he said, referring to projects like Nvidia in Johor, “which is an example of how technology needs to be improved to remain relevant,“ he said at the Ilmuan Malaysia Madani Forum here on Wednesday organised by Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

Anwar said universities in this country should also be empowered to produce skilled workforce in the field of AI and engineering in order to meet the needs of high-tech investors.

“So, if the investment is big, we are now more selective in choosing investments that can benefit the country more,“ he explained.

Meanwhile, touching on the national budget, he outlined education and health as the main priorities, with the highest allocation given to the education sector, followed by health.