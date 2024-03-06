McDonald’s concerned over vandalism at outlets

KUALA LUMPUR: McDonald’s Malaysia has expressed concern over a recent spate of vandalism that has impacted its business.

In a statement issued on Saturday, its managing director and local operating partner Datuk Azmir Jaafar said vandalism targeting their signboards, billboards and numerous restaurants across the country have escalated in frequency and severity.

“These actions cause significant harm and distress to our crew members and the surrounding community. While I respect the rights of individuals to express their views, I appeal to everyone to refrain from actions that damage property.”

Azmir said in addition to the vandalism, any acts of aggression towards McDonald’s crew members and customers are deeply troubling.

He added that the company and its crew members and customers are part of the Malaysian family, and that such behaviour is hurtful and counterproductive.

“The safety of our employees, all of whom are Malaysians, is our priority. Standing up for the plight of Palestinians in Gaza is important, but it should not come at the expense of harming fellow Malaysians.

“As a Muslim, I share the pain and despair over what is happening in Gaza. I stand in solidarity with my Muslim brethren there and around the world. We all feel a moral obligation to help within our means.”

Azmir stressed that as a 100% Muslim-owned business in Malaysia, the company’s commitment to humanitarian causes is unwavering.

He said McDonald’s Malaysia has consistently voiced its support for the victims in Palestine and has donated RM1 million to the Palestinian Humanitarian Fund.

Additionally, our employees have collectively raised more than RM100,000 in donations to further aid those who have been affected.

“We do what we can and I encourage everyone to do the same. All Malaysians must express their views responsibly. Vandalism and aggression do not foster constructive dialogue or resolution.

“They only contribute to a more dire situation, so let’s work together towards solutions, based on our shared values,” he said.