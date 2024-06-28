Microplastics a serious threat to environmental ecosystem

PETALING JAYA: Food is essential for survival and when properly enjoyed, some may even view it as a hobby.

However, INTI International University Faculty of Business and Communications lecturer Prof Dr Walton Wider discovered that “the one thing that keeps us alive is silently killing us”.

Wider discovered this in his research titled, “Are we eating Microplastics? Science mapping of microplastic pollution in the aquatic food chain”.

Carried out in collaboration with several other researchers from Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah, he said the research leveraged on bibliographic analysis of 216 journal articles from 2008 to 2023.

“Our research shed light on the emerging, current and future themes of microplastic pollution, and its effects on the ecosystem.

“We found that microplastic pollution emerged as early as 2014 and has affected us since then. Microplastics are derived from non-biodegradable materials that produce plastic debris and have accumulated in terrestrial and aquatic systems.

“Plastic products are dispersed into the ecosystem through day-to-day activities such as household littering, losses from landfill sites, illegal dumping, agricultural waste and even remnants of household products that were not adequately managed.”

Wider said the lack of proper waste management for these plastics led to the alarming accumulation of waste and resulted in the uncontrolled release of plastics into the environment.

“This issue requires immediate attention and action considering that we consume microplastics daily and it is a hazard to everyone.”

Wider said plastic samples (in the form of microplastics) have already been found in human tissues, placenta, blood and stools.

Organisms in the marine ecosystem unknowingly consume these plastic molecules which then end up in human bodies as mankind consumes marine products such as fish and seafood.

He stressed that microplastic pollution is a direct result of human activity and causes severe harm to Earth’s freshwater ecosystems such as lakes and rivers.

“These plastics are then transported to downstream lakes, coastal areas and oceans. We must be aware of this and take action to prevent further damage.”

In terms of what contributes to microplastics, Wider said studies revealed that across the world, textiles comprise nearly 35% of microplastics in marine environments.

Moreover, food with plastic packaging is also a contributing factor, with plastic teabags cited as an example to demonstrate plastic degradation in water.

“A single brewing of a teabag at 95°C releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics and 3.1 billion nanoplastics into a single cup.

“Unfortunately, there are no fully effective approaches to remove microplastics from the environment,”

Wider said currently the most effective way is to reduce plastic emissions and to instil awareness and knowledge in the public.

He said while there is still a long way to go with regard to public policy on plastic use, Malaysia has implemented the pay-per-plastic-use policy.

However, he questioned if it is effective as Malaysians still depend on plastics in their daily lives, especially when finding cheaper and more accessible alternatives such as disposable plastic cups as opposed to reusable mugs.

“Plastic use will significantly increase and the global population will reach 9.7 billion by 2050.

Thus, education on the use of plastic and its proper waste management is crucial to ensuring that the impact of plastic use does not increase in tandem with the growth of the human population.”