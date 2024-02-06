MITI, MOTAC to discuss supporting local artists to export their works abroad

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) will discuss with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) efforts to support local artists to export their works abroad.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said this collaboration could be done through the Malaysian External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (ASWARA).

“The concept of exporting art abroad has long existed, and we here need to focus more on how art can have an impact on trade and export. We can export the works of our local talents abroad not only for financial benefits but also to introduce Malaysian culture to the world,“ he told reporters after officiating the contemporary art exhibition ARTCONOMICS, a collaborative project between the University of Malaya Economics Society and University of Malaya Art Gallery.

“With proper support, we can help our artists to expand their industry to the international level and this will help the national economy.”

According to Tengku Zafrul, art is not only about culture, which is always difficult to measure, but how the arts industry can help drive the economy.

“For example, we can see other countries such as South Korea, where the arts industry has grown from K-pop to food and beverages, and we must understand how the economy supports the arts industry,“ he said.

“I have long been in the art field and seen many talented Malaysian artists break into the international market. It is important for us to support local artists and bring them to the international stage and the government also helps in these efforts through various ministries and agencies,“ he added.