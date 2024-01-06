MOE to upgrade 384 educational institutions as centres of excellence

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry (MOE) is upgrading 384 educational institutions into centres of excellence (COE) with digital facilities this year.

Its minister, Fadhlina Sidek said the upgrading work is an effort to inculcate a digital culture by supplying digital studios and digital maker hubs to shore up teacher competencies and skills.

“That’s why we’ve taken up the initiative to upgrade teacher activity centres at 384 locations. What this means is that these centres of excellence will be equipped with digital materials and can be focus centres of teachers to raise their competencies as well as that of their students,” she said after officiating the 2023 national level Digital Utilisation and Technology Awards (DUTA) and the launch of MyDigitalMaker Fair (MDMF) 2024 at the National Science Centre here today, in the presence of her deputy Wong Kah Woh and Malaysian Digital Economic Corporation chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh.

She also stressed that the ministry will not compromise on any issue of power abuse involving discipline linked to teachers in schools.

She said she has issued very stern statements about the matter, especially when it involves student welfare.

“We have handed the case to authorities and we are waiting for the report to be brought to the ministry level. In accordance with our statement, we do not compromise and we will cooperate fully with the authorities in their investigation,” she said when commenting about the case of a primary school pupil who fell ill after being made to stand under the hot sun for almost three hours.