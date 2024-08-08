Mohamad voices Malaysia’s stance on Palestinian issue in emergency OIC meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will voice Malaysia’s stance on the Palestinian issue at the Emergency Meeting of the Executive Committee at the Foreign Ministers’ level of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Mohamad stated that the meeting, proposed by Palestine and Iran, would discuss Israel’s ongoing settlement crimes against the Palestinian people and Israel’s incursions and threats against Iran’s sovereignty.

“I will also deliver a statement on behalf of Malaysia condemning in the strongest terms the mass killings and widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli regime, including the recent brutal murder of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad mentioned that he also held meetings and discussions with his counterparts from Iran, Pakistan, and Palestine.

The emergency meeting was chaired by the Foreign Minister of Gambia, as the chair of the 15th OIC Summit.

Previously, in a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Mohamad’s participation in the meeting also signified Malaysia’s commitment to the struggle of the Palestinian people and Malaysia’s support for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Additionally, Malaysia supports the admission of the State of Palestine to the United Nations as a full member, according to the statement.