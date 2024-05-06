More than 100 illegal logging cases recorded in Kelantan - MB

KOTA BHARU: A total of 137 cases of illegal logging in Kelantan have been identified from 2020 to 2023, said Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

He said that out of this number, 98 cases have been prosecuted in court, while 39 cases are still under further investigation or pending resolution.

He noted that the trend of offences related to these cases has been declining with continuous enforcement each year, recording 47 cases in 2020, 35 cases in 2021, 33 cases in 2022, and 22 cases in 2023.

“During the same period, RM1.38 million in compounds were collected and fines amounting to RM101,000 were imposed,“ he said in replying to a question from Nik Bahrum Nik Abdullah (PAS-Chempaka) regarding the number of land encroachment cases detected by the Forestry Department from 2020 to 2023, at the State Assembly sitting here today.

Meanwhile, replying to a question from Datuk Shaari Mat Hussain (PAS-Paloh) about the number of land titles issued to applicants in the Gua Musang district from 2023 until now, Mohd Nassuruddin said that 1,905 land titles have been issued by the Gua Musang Land and District Office.