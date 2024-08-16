New salary adjustments for 1.6 million civil servants to be announced today

PUTRAJAYA: After 13 years without a salary review for civil servants, the focus of the 1.6 million civil servants, who are the “backbone” of the government for today, will be on the Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to make an important announcement regarding the details of the salary adjustments for civil servants at the event.

There have been several announcements on the matter previously, which to some extent gave the impression of a “windfall” for civil servants.

At the Labour Day celebration last May, the prime minister announced a more than 13 per cent increase in civil servants’ remuneration, which is the highest in Malaysian history.

Meanwhile, civil servants from various ministries and agencies began to gather as early as 7 am at the Putrajaya International Convention Center (PICC), the venue of the MAPPA, all expecting good news.