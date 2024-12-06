New Zealand pharma firm to invest RM300 million in Negeri Sembilan - Aminuddin

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan’s Halal Malaysia Industrial Park (HALMAS) has received an encouraging response, including a recent request from a New Zealand pharmaceutical company expected to invest RM300 million in the state, said Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

“Halal Park in this state is one of the most highly sought-after. I just returned from New Zealand, where a pharmaceutical company is committed to investing and obtaining a halal certificate,“ he told reporters after chairing the state government’s EXCO meeting.

Aminuddin said the state’s HALMAS has attracted several major investors, including Mahsuri Food Sdn Bhd, Ajinomoto (M) Bhd from Japan, Sunshine Bread (M) Sdn Bhd from Singapore, Coca-Cola Bottlers (M) Sdn Bhd and Kellogg’s Malaysia (United States), particularly in Bandar Enstek, Nilai.

“The demand for halal investment is high. There are no new industrial areas and the development of the Techpark@Enstek Phase 3 in Bandar Enstek is almost sold out,” he said.

Aminuddin added that the state government is working to enhance the halal industry among small and medium enterprises to improve the quality of local products.

Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Ahmad Hamidi, previously reported that the utilisation and development of the 14 Halal Parks across the country remain low, at 11 per cent of the total 5,484 hectares developed so far.

In another development, Aminuddin said that the construction of the Institute of NeuroScience (INS) in Pedas, Rembau which was announced in 2019, had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the media reported that the private medical centre, costing RM1.02 billion, was expected to offer neuro-related health services and generate a development value of RM1.7 billion within five years.