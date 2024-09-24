Nga urges Malaysians to unite for economic growth and prosperity

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians should unite and work together to strengthen the country’s economy, as Malaysia is currently at a pivotal moment for economic growth, says Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the Unity Government has made significant strides over the past two years, steering the nation towards new heights,” said Nga, who is also the Teluk Intan MP in a statement.

He highlighted the performance of the Malaysian Ringgit as the best emerging-market currency, with trade volume reaching a record high of RM1.69 trillion. The country’s economic growth rate exceeded expectations, reaching 5.9 per cent in the second quarter of the year.

Nga also noted other positive indicators, including the inflation rate, which has dropped to 1.9 per cent, and the unemployment rate, which now stands at 3.3 per cent. Additionally, Bank Negara Malaysia’s foreign exchange reserves have reached their highest level in a decade.

“All these positive developments indicate that Malaysia’s economy is moving in the right direction. It is time for all citizens to come together and invest in building the country’s economy wholeheartedly, as development is the key to prosperity,” he added.