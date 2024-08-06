Pahang sets up committee to monitor pesticide residue in vegetables, fruits

KUANTAN: The Pahang state government has taken proactive measures to monitor pesticide residue in vegetables and fruits by setting up a special committee (Pesticide Control and Plant Protection Committee).

The first meeting of the Special Committee was chaired by State Public Works, Transport and Health committee chairman Razali Kassim on Wednesday.

Razali in a statement today said the committee viewed pesticide residue in vegetables and fruits seriously and that the committee had drawn up several guidelines involving various agencies involved throughout the process, right from the source (farm) until the market place through more aggressive monitoring.

Therefore, he said those involved in the production (farms) will be closely monitored to ensure they have the approval, valid licence to operate, registered with the Agriculture Department as well as make it compulsory to obtain the MyGAP certificate.

“Owners of farms and plantations as well their workers will be trained, whereby only trained workers will be allowed to handle pesticides, and it will also be compulsory for all farm owners and plantations to maintain a complete systematic data and record that has (traceability),“ he said.

Razali added that the implementation would involve participation from various agencies like the Land and Mines Office, Local Council (PBT) and State Agriculture Department.

He also urged consumers to buy vegetables and fruits that have the MyGAP logo and Organic Certificates issued by the Agriculture Department or Health Ministry.