Papagomo to send representation to strike out charge for inciting hatred against King

KUALA LUMPUR: Former UMNO Youth Exco Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo, will send a representation to the Attorney-General Chamber to drop the sedition charge made against him for allegedly inciting hatred against His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

His lawyer, Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, informed the court this when the case came up for mention before Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali today.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Wan Ahmad Hijrah Wan Abdullah, appearing for the prosecution with Kuala Lumpur Director of Prosecution, Datuk Badiuszaman Ahmad, told the court that today had been set for mention for the decision of the representation by the accused, but the prosecution had yet to receive it (representation).

Muhammad Rafique, assisted by lawyer Logen Eskander Abdullah, then told the court that they had not had the time yet to prepare the representation, but would do so soon and requested the court to set Oct 18 for the next case mention to get the decision on the representation.

The court then set Oct 18 for mention.

On May 2 this year, Wan Muhammad Azri pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to posting seditious publication against Sultan Ibrahim on his X account.

He was charged with committing the offence at a condominium unit in Bukit Bintang here on April 29 at noon.