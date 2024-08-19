Part-time advertising worker charged with attempted murder of two women in surau

PETALING JAYA: A man who attacked two women with a Rambo knife in the restroom of Surau Al-Ehsaniah Ahmadiah, Kelana Jaya, recently was charged in the Sessions Court here today with two counts of attempted murder.

Mohammad Ferdaus Mashud, a 46-year-old part-time advertising worker, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to him before Judge Noor Ruzilawati Mohd Noor.

He is accused of attempting to murder Nurulain Azhar, a 26-year-old mobile phone salesperson, and Shaliza Talib, a 52-year-old religious school teacher, by injuring them with a sharp object at the surau on Jalan SS 5A/10 here at 1.30 pm on Aug 9.

Both charges were brought under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor K.S. Rinisha Priyya did not offer bail, considering the seriousness of the offence.

“However, if the court wishes to grant bail, the prosecution requests that bail be set at RM50,000 for each charge, with the additional condition that the accused reports to the police station and surrenders his passport to the court,“ said Rinisha.

Lawyer Kailash Sharma, representing the accused, requested that the court grant bail, arguing that his client has five children and supports his family.

“The guarantors are the accused’s ex-wife and his sibling. My client is not a flight risk, and we request that bail be set at a reasonable amount,“ he said.

Noor Ruzilawati allowed the accused bail of RM15,000 in one surety for both charges, with the additional conditions that he reports to the police station once a month, surrenders his passport to the court, and is prohibited from contacting prosecution witnesses until the case is concluded.

The court also set Sept 23 for mention of the case.