Penang HEB submits internal audit report to MACC over alleged ‘red flags’ - Rayer

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) submitted the findings of its internal forensic audit report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday alleging it had identified several ‘red flags’.

Chairman RSN Rayer stated that a leading private audit firm was appointed to conduct the internal audit after he took over in September 2023.

“In the internal audit, we discovered several ‘red flags,‘ which include certain things not done according to procedure and matters that require attention, especially from the authorities.

“We have submitted the report to the MACC for review and any necessary statements or further actions,“ he told Bernama today.

Rayer, who has served with HEB Penang since 2008 as a commissioner and deputy chairman, explained that he could not disclose the contents of the forensic audit report to avoid compromising any further actions by the MACC.

He noted that the internal audit was conducted at the request of the Indian community during several engagement sessions that sought transparent governance, in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recommendations to ensure that all agencies uphold governance and management principles based on the Malaysia MADANI concept.

HEB is an agency established to administer, maintain, and oversee Hindu endowments; manage various assets, including money and jewellery from endowments and temples; and investigate any Hindu endowments in Penang.