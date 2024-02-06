PKR Youth hopes youth candidate chosen to contest Sungai Bakap by-election

BUTTERWORTH: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Youth will suggest several potential candidates who are able to represent youths for the upcoming Sungai Bakap state by-election.

Its chief, Adam Adli Abd Halim said a meeting between his wing and the Unity Government Youth will also be held tonight to discuss the matter.

“Each side in the party is given the chance to put forward their candidates, it’s not something we’re worried about.

“At the same time, we are disciplined in that we will give our full support to which ever candidate chosen by the party,” he told reporters after attending the Penang Jumpa Orang Muda (JOM) Tour at the Seberang Perai Arena Convention Hall, Seberang Jaya near here today.

The Deputy Youth and Sports Minister said discussions were still underway and the party will decide who the candidate is at a later date.

The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting on June 6 to discuss the suggested dates linked to the by-election, which was called following the death of assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to inflammation of the stomach.

Nibong Tebal PAS chief Nor Zamri beat Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Nurhidayah Che Rose with a majority of 1,563 during the Penang state election in August.

Based on EC records of the last state election, the Sungai Bakap constituency has 38,409 voters, 59.36 per cent Malay, 22.54 per cent Chinese, 17.39 per cent Indian and 0.71 per cent other races.