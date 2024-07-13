PM Anwar meets leading us preacher Omar Suleiman

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday spent time meeting famous American preacher Dr Omar Suleiman at his residence.

In a post on Facebook today, Anwar said in the meeting, they exchanged views on the development of Islam in the United States and the western world.

“We also discussed efforts to engineer Malaysia’s strategic role in conveying a comprehensive Islamic message,“ he said.

Dr Omar Suleiman is currently in Malaysia for a short visit to deliver a lecture in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Also participating in the meeting were the prime minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Anwar’s family members.