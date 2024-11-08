PM Anwar’s health condition at optimum level - Health Dept

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s health is in good condition and at an optimal level, according to the Selangor State Health Department.

In a statement tonight, the department said the prime minister today underwent an annual health check-up conducted by a team of medical experts from the Ministry of Health (MOH) at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang.

“The results of the examination show that the Prime Minister’s health level is in good condition and is at an optimal level,“ the department said.

The statement said the Prime Minister remained enthusiastic and determined to continue shouldering the responsibility of uplifting the country’s dignity to the highest level.