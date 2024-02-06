Police arrest man to assist investigations into cat being thrown into river

GEORGE TOWN: The police have arrested a local man to assist investigations into a case where a cat in a gunny sack was tossed into a river along Jalan Kota Giam, Jelutong here last Friday.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said the man, in his 40s, was arrested in the Jelutong area yesterday evening based on public tip off and intelligence gathering by police.

“The man has been remanded for further investigation under Section 29(1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015,” he told when contacted by Bernama today.

A 66-second video had gone viral in which several individuals retrieved a gunny sack from a river and found the body of a cat in it.

Malaysian Animals Association president Arie Dwi Andika had earlier been reported to have said such incidents were not the first and they had been tipped off about such incidents previously.