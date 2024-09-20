Police arrest seven members of GISBH Remaja Pembela Ummah group

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has arrested another seven individuals suspected of being linked to Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) to assist in an investigation into human trafficking.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain revealed that the suspects, aged between 32 and 35, are members of the GISBH’s Remaja Pembela Ummah (RPU) group.

“The Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team carried out arrests at four locations, from 11 pm last night to 4.07 am today. All suspects have been remanded for seven days until Sept 26.

“Interrogations are ongoing, and the suspects are currently being held at the Shah Alam Centralised Detention Centre. The case is being investigated under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007,“ he said when contacted today.

The RPU claims to represent the youth under the GISBH company, practicing Islam as a way of life and engaging with various local and international communities through diverse activities.

Razarudin appealed to former followers of GISBH and members of the public with relevant information to come forward and assist authorities in their investigation into the alleged abuse, neglect, and sexual misconduct at the charity homes run by the company.

“Former followers of GISBH who have had similar experiences or possess information are urged to come forward. We will also engage with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) regarding the activities and investigation of GISBH,“ he added.

Yesterday, PDRM arrested 24 key individuals linked to GISBH, including the company’s top management, during operations in Kedah and the capital under Op Global, bringing the total detainees to 31.

Last week, Bukit Aman CID raided 20 charity homes associated with GISBH in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, rescuing 392 children and adolescents aged between one and 17.

Health screenings of 392 of the rescued children revealed they had suffered physical and emotional abuse. The children are also suspected of being exploited for labour, having been forced to sell products.

Earlier this week, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, decreed that PDRM conduct a swift and thorough investigation into the alleged criminal misconduct and child abuse issues linked to GISBH’s charitable homes.