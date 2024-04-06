Proton eyes monthly sales of up to 2,500 units of 2024 PRoton X50

SHAH ALAM: Proton Holdings Bhd is targeting to sell up to 2,500 units of its newly launched 2024 Proton X50 monthly, riding on the strong continuous response to the existing model.

Deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the Proton X50 has received tremendous response from customers since the launch of the previous model in October 2020, remaining among Proton’s top models until now.

“Although the (2024) X50 looks the same on the outside, there are actually 20 improvements involving noise, vibrations and harshness (NVH) for customer comfort.

“We re-emphasise the vehicle safety system that helps the driver and passengers of Proton X50,” he told reporters after launching the 2024 Proton X50 here today.

He said the 2024 Proton X50 model will continue to be exported to 11 countries that are already in Proton’s export portfolio.

“(Proton) X50 has been well received in several foreign countries such as Brunei, South Africa, Bangladesh and even Pakistan. Unfortunately, Pakistan is currently experiencing an economic crisis which has hampered our sales there,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Proton chief executive officer Dr Li Chunrong said the upgraded 2024 Proton X50 represents Proton’s dedication to continuously improve and innovate while maintaining the proven quality of products that is expected by its customers.

“It offers a sporty design and enhanced features that maintains its position as a proven model suitable for a wide range of customers. Looking beyond the visual changes, it will also deliver exceptional value by combining strong performance with class-leading connectivity features backed by outstanding after sales service from 157 3S/4S outlets nationwide,“ he said.

Proton’s updated B-segment SUV is offered in the same Standard, Executive, Premium and Flagship variants, priced from RM86,300 to RM113,300.

These are unchanged from current pricing for the X50 according to the Proton website which states that the Standard, Executive, Premium and Flagship variants are RM86,300, RM93,300, RM101,800 and RM113,300 respectively on-the-road without insurance.

The company is also introducing a limited-time Early Bird Package offering incentives of up to RM8,500 to the first 5,000 customers who register their new purchase by July 31, 2024.

Alongside its comprehensive package of benefits designed to enrich the ownership experience, the 2024 Proton X50 comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, five-year data package with 1GB per month and six times free labour service.