Putrajaya MRT services disrupted by communications system problem

KUALA LUMPUR: The Putrajaya MRT line train services have experienced disruptions due to a communications systems problem.

As such, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) said tonight that it had activated the shuttle bus and shuttle train services for the route.

“Coaches from the Kwasa Damansara Station will turn back at the Chan Sow Lin Station while the shuttle buses will ply between the Chan Sow Lin Station and Putrajaya Sentral Station,” it said in a statement tonight.

Rapid Rail said commuters who wish to cancel their journey can obtain a one-way travel voucher at the customer service counter, adding that it must be used within five days from today.

Rapid Rail also said that its engineers are actively trying to identify the source of the disruption.

“Please get the latest development regarding the status of the Putrajaya MRT line services through Rapid KL social media platforms,” it added.

Rapid Rail also apologised to commuters for the inconvenience caused.