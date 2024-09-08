Ramanan receives MADANI Community Achievement Award

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk R. Ramanan was named the recipient of the MADANI Community Achievement Award at the Malaysian Industry Awards (MINDA) last night.

Ramanan, in a post on his Facebook page, said that the award was given by the Federation of Malaysian Business Associations (FMBA) at the event, which was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

“Thank you to the FMBA under the leadership of Datuk Seri Abdul Malik Abdullah for giving me this honour. I am truly touched. It is certainly an honour for me and the MADANI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I will continue to do my best to fulfil the people’s hopes. This is my promise and consistent commitment. We must ensure that the Malaysia MADANI agenda is achieved together and in unity,“ he said.

The award, organised for the second time by FMBA, is to recognize 36 outstanding entrepreneurs and companies for their achievements in building their businesses and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

Also present at the award presentation ceremony were the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa and the Prime Minister’s senior political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin.