RMN cadet officer Soosaimanicckam died due to heat stroke, medical expert

KUALA LUMPUR: A medical expert told the Sessions Court here today that the cause of death of Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) cadet officer J. Soosaimanicckam six years ago was due to heat stroke.

Head of the Emergency Department, 96 Hospital Angkatan Tentera (HAT) Lumut, Perak, Colonel Dr. Nik Mohd Noor Nik Amin, 48, said this was based on his experience dealing with military training in the past.

The seventh defence witness said that on May 19, 2018, Soosaimanicckam, who was unconscious, was brought to the Emergency Department of the hospital on May 19, 2018.

He said the victim was not breathing and had no pulse.

“Initial cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was started by the on-duty paramedics and early resuscitation treatment was provided by the attending medical officers.

“According to the Basic Life Support (BLS) treatment guidelines, paramedics immediately began CPR, and oxygen and intravenous fluids were administered,“ he said when reading out his statement before Judge Idah Ismail.

He was testifying during the hearing of a suit filed by Soosaimanicckam’s father, S. Joseph, against a few RMN officers, the RMN chief, the Malaysian Armed Forces Council, the Minister of Defence, and the Malaysian as among the 15 defendants.

“Heat stroke can occur when an individual performs exercises such as running, but it depends on the fitness level of the individual concerned,” said Dr Nik Mohd Noor when questioned by lawyer Latheefa Koya, representing the deceased’s family.

When re-examined by federal counsel Abdul Hakim Abdul Karim regarding the cause of Soosaimanicckam’s death, the witness said the victim’s friends also required treatment at HAT for heat stroke.

“Furthermore, the blood tests of the deceased indicated heat stroke, and the symptoms the victim experienced lasted a short period of three to four days. Based on these facts, I am confident that the victim’s death was due to heat stroke,“ said Dr. Nik Mohd Noor, who has served as a medical officer at the hospital for 20 years.

In the lawsuit filed on May 19, 2021, the victim’s family is alleging negligence on the part of the defendants for failing to provide emergency treatment when the victim collapsed on the day of the incident, and in monitoring his well-being and health during training sessions.

On July 29 this year, the High Court ruled that Soosaimanicckam’s death was a homicide and that the cause of death was pulmonary oedema due to leptospirosis.

The court also ruled that his untimely death was a direct consequence of RMN officers in charge of the cadet training denying Soosaimanicckam to seek medical treatment.

The trial continues on Sept 9.