Special German-made clamps key to fixing Langkawi’s underwater pipeline leaks - MB

ALOR SETAR: Addressing the leakage in the underwater pipelines ferrying water from the mainland to Langkawi requires the utilisation of specially crafted ‘clamps’ sourced from Germany for enhanced durability.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said an audit conducted by experts unveiled 23 leaks along the 36-kilometre underwater pipeline, resulting in significant wastage of treated water.

“We plan to implement the clamp method, akin to previous approaches... However, this time, we propose an elongated clamp design, custom-made in Germany, as recommended by underwater pipeline specialists due to its cost-effectiveness compared to pipeline replacement.

“At present, clamps are utilised for repairs, but during strong currents, when vessels pass, the vibrations could dislodge the clamp. As such, larger clamps are necessary to prevent such displacement,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

It was reported that frequent leaks in the underwater pipelines have contributed to nearly 45 per cent of treated water wastage on a daily basis from the mainland to Langkawi.

State-owned water supply provider, Syarikat Air Darul Aman Sdn Bhd (SADA), said these leaks incurred substantial repair expenses for the company.