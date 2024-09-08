STEM programme for students with disabilities

GEORGE TOWN: Sixty students with disabilities from five schools on Penang Island will take part in the Penang Science Cluster (PSC) InclusiveSTEM programme beginning next week, with Intel as its collaborator.

PSC is a non-profit organisation with a mission to spark interest in science and technology, and create a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among the young.

The programme, aimed at providing the students with exposure and opportunities to explore STEM careers, will receive mentorship from 76 Intel volunteers.

The students have disabilities that include hearing, physical and learning disabilities, as well as autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Facilitators will conduct the STEM activities during the workshop sessions, while the mentors will guide students through their projects, which will be submitted for the Penang International Science Fair 2024.

The schools participating in the programme are SMK Tanjong Bungah, SMK Padang Polo, SMK Pendidikan Khas Persekutuan, SMK Jelutong and SMK Georgetown.

The workshops will run from Aug 14 until October.

Activities will include 3D printing and modelling, coding, exploring with Foldscopes (DIY paper microscopes), Lego robotics, robot programming and a project competition.

State Youth, Sports and Health executive councillor Daniel Z.S. Gooi said the InclusiveSTEM programme is aligned with the Penang2030 vision.

“By equipping students with disabilities with STEM skills, we are preparing them for the digital future and contributing to a more inclusive workforce, which is essential for Penang’s growth.

“InclusiveSTEM not only supports vulnerable communities but also reduces inequalities, directly aligning with the empowerment goals of Penang2030,” he said during the launch yesterday at the PSC premises in Pengkalan Weld.

He added that the programme goes beyond education as it builds empathy, fosters innovation and strengthens resilience within the community.

PSC CEO Datuk Ooi Peng Ee said inclusive programmes such as InclusiveStem inspire vulnerable students to develop technical skills to leverage technology in improving their lives.

“This is critical because transformational technologies such as AI and humanoid robotics will augment our human intelligence and capabilities.

“If our students pursue studies and careers in science and technology fields, they could help to shape future technologies and improve the lives of every differently-abled member of our community,” he said.

Intel Information Technology director Joseph Lim said the firm has committed about RM55,000 to the programme and will support the students with STEM learning kits and loaned laptops.

“Our support to this programme extends beyond financial contributions. It includes the dedication of Intel volunteers who will mentor and guide students through hands-on STEM activities.

“These Intel professionals from various departments have stepped up to share their knowledge and expertise, and inspire students to explore fields that may have seemed out of reach.”