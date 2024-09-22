Stepping down after 25 years, Chow urges Penang DAP to stay united

GEORGE TOWN: Chow Kon Yeow, who will be stepping down as Penang DAP chairman after 25 years of service, urged the newly elected leader and team, chosen by delegates in the state party elections today, to remain united and ensure that the party stays relevant in Penang politics.

The Penang Chief Minister said delegates are voting for the party’s future, aiming to maintain its position as the party of choice to lead the Penang state government.

“As I hand over the leadership baton today, I urge all of us to prioritise the interests of the party and the people above our own. We have achieved much and we must continue to persevere with dedication and commitment.

“We must be guided by the party vision and mission and always respect the people. Do not take things for granted and stay true to the party’s struggle,” he said during his address at the Penang DAP Ordinary Convention at Setia SPICE Arena, Bayan Lepas here today.

Chow, who is also the National DAP vice-chairman noted that Penang DAP has undergone great transformation over the past 25 years especially after gaining power as the state government in 2008. The party has also grown exponentially, expanding from just 20 branches to nearly 300 today.

He also said that the party has become much stronger in terms of organisation, financial resources, publicity and public support. It continues to lead the Penang state government for a fourth consecutive term, in collaboration with its coalition partners.

Recalling his earliar days, Chow said he had the privilege of serving as Penang DAP chairman for 25 years after the disastrous Tanjong 3 electoral debacle and the shocking defeat of Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang and Datuk Seri Karpal Singh at the 1999 general election.

“I was 41 years old then and the responsibility to continue the DAP’s political struggle rested on my shoulders and my team. We were in the opposition and it was most challenging to keep the fighting spirit alive.

“I am indeed thankful to the party and delegates for their support and for allowing me the opportunity to lead for 25 long years. Prior to that, I served as state secretary for eight years,” he added.

The Penang DAP convention, officiated by party advisor Tan Kok Wai, attracted attention as Chow had confirmed he would not be defending his position as Penang DAP chairman in this year’s state party elections.

Chow, who is the fifth Chief Minister of Penang, took over the state party leadership in 2018, before being sworn in for a second term on Aug 13 last year.

Around 31 candidates are contesting for 15 positions on the Penang DAP 2024/2027 Committee including Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, Deputy Minister of Finance Lim Hui Ying, and State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai.