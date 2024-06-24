Stolen buffaloes discovered in abandoned vehicle near Pahang

PETALING JAYA: The police were in for a shock when they discovered three stolen buffaloes confined in the back seat of an abandoned multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in Kampung Bukit Serdang, Kuala Bera, Pahang, recently.

According to New Straits Times, Beta district police chief Superintendent Zulkiflee Nazir said the Kuala Bera police station was alerted by a villager who claimed to have spotted a vehicle parked suspiciously along the roadside in the 3.20am incident.

“The man said he was worried about his safety due to the presence of the vehicle.

“Policemen were immediately deployed to the scene, but upon arriving there, the MPV driver was nowhere to be found.”

“The officers then inspected the vehicle and found three buffaloes crammed into the rear seat.

The animals were weak and are believed to be sedated,” he was quoted as saying.

It is learnt that the buffaloes were reportedly stolen in Chenor, Maran, though the animals’ owner has yet to lodge a police report.