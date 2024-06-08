Suit by scriptwriter against Amelia Henderson goes to trial

KUALA LUMPUR: The suit filed by a scriptwriter of the drama, “Sekali Lagi Cinta Kembali’, Haironizan Mohd Idris against actress Amelia Henderson will proceed with a trial both parties failed to come up with an amicable solution to resolve the matter through the mediation process.

Lawyer Nor Zabetha Muhamad Nor, representing Haironizan, 37, said both parties failed to reach an agreement during the mediation process before Deputy Registrar Mazilah Manap at the Mediation Centre of the Kuala Lumpur Court here today.

“Therefore, the suit will proceed with the hearing on Feb 6 and 7, 2025, before Sessions Court Judge Faiz Dziyauddin,” she said when met after the mediation process.

She said the court also set Oct 4 for case management to be conducted online.

Lawyer Mansheel Kaur, representing Amelia, 29, whose full name is Amelia Thripura Henderson, confirmed that the mediation process failed.

In the suit filed on 20 Sept 2023, Haironizan, also a novelist using the pseudonym Rehal Nuharis or Hatta Nurharis, claimed that Amelia withdrew from acting in the drama ‘Sekali Lagi Cinta Kembali’ with A. Aida Production Sdn Bhd on Jan 25, 2022, without giving any reason.

He claimed that Amelia had then uploaded a live video broadcast through her Instagram account on June 25, 2022, making statements that tarnished his reputation and good name.

The plaintiff claimed that the video had given a negative impression of his script in the drama which supported domestic violence and misogyny, and that comments by the third party on the statements by the defendant made him a subject of criticism, hatred and anger.

Accordingly, he is seeking an injunction to prevent the defendant, either through herself or her agents from spreading or publishing the alleged defamatory statement orally, in print media or on the Internet.

He is also seeking general, special and aggravated damages from the defendant.