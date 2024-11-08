Teen impersonating hospital staff referred to Social Welfare Department - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: A 14-year-old girl arrested for trespassing and impersonating a staff at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital (HSIS) in Serdang last Thursday has been referred to the Sepang Social Welfare Department (JKM) for further action.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that the referral was made due to the girl’s status as a minor.

“The teenager was referred to Sepang JKM as of yesterday,“ he told Bernama.

The girl was detained in the HSIS lobby on suspicion of posing as a medical officer and volunteering to assist with an operation.

Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof reportedly said the teenager, who was remanded for two days, was released on police bail last night.

He added that the investigation is ongoing, with the case file set to be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for further review.

The investigation covers charges of trespassing and impersonating a public servant under Section 448 and Section 170 of the Penal Code.