Two men sustain burns in a fire involving two houses

SHAH ALAM: Two men, including a disabled senior citizen, sustained burns in a fire involving two houses in Kampung Delek Baru, Klang, this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the elderly man in his 70s sustained 20 per cent burns to his left hand, and the other victim, in his 30s, suffered burns to his legs.

He said in a statement that the department received a distress call at 7.54 am and rushed 22 firefighters, three fire engines, one water tank and two Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) units to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found that the first house was 70 per cent destroyed by the blaze, while the second house was 40 per cent ruined, he said, adding that firefighters managed to put out the fire.

Ahmad Mukhlis said the EMRS personnel provided initial emergency care to the victims before they were sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for further treatment.