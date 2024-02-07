Zayn Rayyan case: Bukit Aman USJT take over probe into viral photographs

SHAH ALAM: The investigation into viral images shared via the Telegram application, showing alleged injuries on the body of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, has been taken over by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT).

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1972.

“A police report concerning evidence allegedly connected to the Zayn Rayyan case has been filed, and the investigation is now being handled by Bukit Aman USJT,“ he told a press conference at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) today.

Last Sunday, the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) received a report about the circulation of the photographs.

Hussein added that after the report was filed, his team conducted an investigation before the case was handed over to Bukit Aman.

When asked about the possibility of insider involvement in disseminating the photographs, he said the matter was under investigation.

Earlier, the investigation papers on the alleged murder were also shared widely.

On Dec 6 last year, the body of the child with autism was discovered in a stream near his home at Idaman Damansara Damai Apartment at 10 pm, a day after he was reported missing.

On June 13, Zayn Rayyan’s parents, Ismanira Abdul Manaf and Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, pleaded not guilty in the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court to neglecting the boy in a manner likely to cause physical harm to him.