Amendments to Rukun Tetangga Act being discussed to suit current needs - Aaron

BANGI: The National Unity Ministry has taken steps to review and amend the Rukun Tetangga Act 2012 in line with current challenges and needs.

Its minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said a workshop towards that purpose was held with various proposals discussed, including extending the appointment term for Rukun Tetangga (RT) committee members from one to three years.

Talks also involved Voluntary Patrol Scheme (SRS) members’ suspensions as well as implications on those who obstruct SRS duties, Aaron said when opening the National Rukun Tetangga Convention 2023, themed ‘Rukun Tetangga: Driving Progressive Communities,’ here today.

Speaking to newsmen later, he said the ministry aims to empower Rukun Tetangga Areas (KRT) as drivers of a progressive community through various initiatives.

“This includes focusing on community safety, lifelong education, economy and livelihood, creativity, the environment, leadership, well-being, and heritage and culture,” he said.

Aaron said through Budget 2024, RM20 million has been allocated to strengthen KRT’s role as a social reference point that provides services and information dissemination while fostering unity in the community.-Bernama