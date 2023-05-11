Book vouchers for Selangor uni students next week, fulfills five state election pledges - MB

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor state government will be distributing Kita Selangor book vouchers worth RM200 each to university students in the state next week thus fulfilling the five promises made during the Selangor state election in August.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said it was the last of the five offers promised in the Tawaran Kita Selangor manifesto within 100 days of the Selangor state election.

He said the state government under his leadership has already implemented four items, namely the Working Mother incentive amounting to RM1,000 for women; assessment tax exemption; increase in imam, bilal and siak allowances as well as agricultural incentives of RM1,000.

“We have fulfilled all our promises within 100 days. God willing, we are determined to continue with several other matters that will be announced from time to time,“ he said.

He told reporters after attending the third series of the MADANI Tour with the Minister of Human Resources which was officiated by the minister, V. Sivakumar at the Village Community Management Council (MPKK) Hall, in Gombak here today.

In August, the coalition of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) Selangor gave assurances on implementing the five things promised in the Tawaran Kita Selangor manifesto within 100 days if given a mandate in the Selangor state election on August 12.

The combination of the two political giants of the country succeeded in forming the state government after winning 34 out of 56 seats in the State Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, Amiruddin said various good news awaits the people of Selangor in the Selangor Budget 2024 which will be tabled on November 10.

He said it includes developing certain industries, adding incentives to those who want to further their studies and on the development of Islam. ​-Bernama