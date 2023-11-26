Defence Ministry to look into increasing personnel, security equipment at border: Mohamad

SEREMBAN: The Defence Ministry will look into the need to increase security personnel or equipment to tighten control at the border areas, thus curbing transnational smuggling syndicates.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the government, through the 2024 Budget that was announced recently, had allocated huge funds to strengthen border control.

“We’ll see the situation whether there is a need for more closed circuit television cameras (CCTV), additional members or an electric fence (at the border). We have to discuss with Thailand and Indonesia,” he told reporters after opening a Health Carnival. and MADANI Agro Sales here today.

He said this in response to a proposal by the Thai government to build an electric fence equipped with CCTV in the area bordering Malaysia to curb smuggling.

Describing the proposed move as also benefitting Malaysia, Mohamad said it would curb cross-border crime, especially smuggling, which caused billions of ringgit in losses to Malaysia.

Mohamad, who is also Rembau Member of Parliament, said the ministry was in the procurement process to use drones and other security assets to ensure more effective control of the country’s borders.

“The most important thing is to upgrade the control posts in the border areas along Malaysia-Thailand and Malaysia-Indonesia in Kalimantan and this is being done in stages,“ he said. - Bernama