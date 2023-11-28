Dr Wan Azizah: Enhance children’s protection against cyber dangers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix) reminded parents to strengthen protection for their children from the dangers hidden in cyberspace.

Azizah who is also the former Deputy Prime Minister said that in today’s cyber age, children will always be exposed to the dangers of the cyber world even if they do not leave the house or do not go out at night.

“Take care of children especially in cyberspace because they are a vulnerable group. Parents have a responsibility and the effort (protecting children in cyberspace) needs to be emphasised and stepped up.

“Now there is less (face-to-face) communication. Everything is virtual. If the child is silent, something may be up and therefore dangerous. There is child grooming and the dark web (in cyberspace),“ she told reporters at the Townhall Working Together To Enhance Child Protection event at HELP University here today.

At the event, Dr Wan Azizah also witnessed Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri receiving a memorandum signed by 45 civil organisations including the Chow Kit Foundation to demand better protection of children in cyberspace.

Meanwhile, Nancy in her speech said her office will strengthen cooperation between government agencies, non-governmental organisations, communities and families in identifying, reporting and dealing with cases of child abuse or mistreatment.

“The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is always open to suggestions for new ideas that are in line with current needs and wants because child protection is the responsibility of all levels of society.

“I also urge all parties to cooperate and support the government in the effort to improve child protection services in our country,“ she said while adding that child protection services have always been one of the main focuses of the government in ensuring the well-being and basic rights of the nation’s children.

She said the approach and actions that need to be taken to deal with the problem of child abuse and neglect must be in line with current needs.

The Chow Kit Foundation, in a statement, explained that the aim of the town hall held today is to raise public awareness on the urgent issue of online child abuse by encouraging public discussion.