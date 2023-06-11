e-Tanah system expanded to Selangor

PUTRAJAYA: The electronic land administration system (e-Tanah), an integrated land management and administration system for Peninsula states that emphasises digitalisation, has been implemented in Selangor since Oct 30.

The Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry (NRECC), which developed the system, said in a statement today that among the main advantages of e-Tanah is the use of web technology that can be accessed without time and location constraints.

It also features the Single Point of Contact (SPOC) counter that allows all land-related transactions to be carried out at a single counter, replacing the need for the public to visit multiple counters for their transactions.

The system contains nine main modules, namely registration, revenue, consent, strata, auction, land disposal, land acquisition, land development and enforcement.

It is also integrated with external agencies’ systems, such as the National Registration Department, the Inland Revenue Board, the Companies Commission of Malaysia and state government-run systems like Smartbox and Smart Docket, the statement read.

The e-Tanah system was first implemented at the Kuala Lumpur Land and Mines Office in June 2017 and was subsequently expanded to other states in stages.

Perak, Putrajaya and Labuan adopted the e-Tanah system in 2021. -Bernama