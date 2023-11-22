EPF employee to face action following racist Deepavali post

PETALING JAYA: The Employee’s Provident Fund (EPF) organisation states that it will take firm action against staff who posted racist rant against the Indian community celebrating Deepavali.

According to FMT, the employee, who already provided an explanation about her post, will be dealt with by the management and will be handled according to EPF’s internal policy.

“We acknowledge the gravity of the situation and are genuinely saddened by its occurrence. The EPF does not condone any form of discrimination or inappropriate behaviour.

“We remain committed to maintaining a workplace that upholds the highest standards of respect and inclusivity,” the EPF stated.

The employee on Deepavali day itself had used the derogatory term “keling” against the Hindu community in Malaysia over the issue of fireworks, being a reminder of the Gaza bombings and the Palestinians suffering.

“Now listening to the keling-keling in Kapar playing with fireworks makes me feel angry. It’s deafening and the people want to sleep!” she said in her Nov 12 post.

However, the post was not an isolated incident as the employee was exposed by netizens to have previously used the slur and allegedly labelled them as “stupid and smelly”.

Following the backlash, the employee had apologised and admitted to have made the incendiary comments “without thinking” and promised to be “more careful” after this.

“I am truly sorry to my Hindu friends. I will take this as a lesson and be more careful after this. I am sorry again and happy Deepavali to you guys,” she said in her apology.