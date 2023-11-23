Former Bernama part-time journalist, three friends start cycling to Makkah for haj

KUALA LUMPUR: Former part-time journalist of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Che Saad Nordin along with three other friends started cycling today to go to Makkah to perform the Haj which involves a journey of 12,000 kilometres (km).

Che Saad, 73, is joined by his three friends, married couple Ahmad Mohd Isa, 35, and Noradilah Mohd Sapie, 36, and a staff of the Forestry Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM), Abdul Halim Talha, 56.

Their journey by land which takes seven months will cross seven countries namely Malaysia, Thailand, India, Pakistan, Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before they are expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia in mid-May 2024.

Che Saad, who is also the head of the cycling mission, said that the original plan was to cycle to Makkah in 2019, but it has been delayed several times due to the world at the time being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Through this bike ride, I want to convey a message to the younger generation and outsiders that I, as a Malaysian, even at my golden age am up to face various challenges in every country that I will pass through.

“This mission is also a manifestation of my gratitude to Allah SWT for having blessed me with good health and I want to enjoy it through cycling to Makkah,“ he said when met after the flag-off at FRIM, today.

Che Saad, who used to work as a part-time journalist for Bernama in Baling, Kedah, said he along with the three other friends had made thorough preparations, including completing documentation such as insurance, visa and physical training by cycling around the peninsula since last August.

He said on the cycling mission, each of them had to carry an estimated load of 60 kilogrammes comprising a first aid kit, camping equipment, sweater, camera and bicycle spare parts.

Meanwhile, Noradilah said cycling this time would be very different compared to the one she and her husband had done to the Holy Land to perform the Umrah (minor Haj) in 2016.

“The goal this time is even bigger, which is to fulfil the fifth pillar of Islam, the Haj, so it is unlike the previous mission which was to perform the Umrah and I can go on a honeymoon with my husband in the countries we pass through. But, this time every trip needs to take into account the views of the other two friends as well,“ she said.

The progress during the cycling mission of the four Malaysians can be followed by going to the official Facebook page, Kembara Memburu Hikmah - KMH which will be updated from time to time. -Bernama