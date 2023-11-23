IGP: Over 21,000 traffic summonses issued in 'Ops Perdagangan'

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 21,200 traffic summonses, involving 135,193 heavy vehicles, were issued in 'Ops Perdagangan’ which was implemented nationwide between Sept 20 and Nov 14, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said during the same period, a total of 109 individuals were detained for various traffic offences in the operations.

“Among the offences were carrying excessive loads and unsatisfactory vehicle roadworthiness, which could contribute to road accidents,” he said at Bukit Aman’s monthly assembly organised by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) here today.

Razarudin said police took a serious view of the fatal accident cases involving heavy vehicles, such as lorries and buses.

According to him, police have taken proactive measures by carrying out Ops Perdagangan continuously to ensure drivers and operators of transport companies comply with road safety regulations and laws.

“From January to October, the police conducted 1,078 operations on commercial vehicles, compared to 797 operations in the same period last year.

“The police also beefed up enforcement and inspections between Sept 28 and Nov 14,” he said.

Meanwhile, Razarudin said he placed high hopes on the JSPT staff to remain consistent and committed to implementing enforcement in line with the Malaysian Road Safety Plan 2022/2023.

“Through this plan, various ministries and agencies that are interested, including the police, will continue to work together to formulate a strategic plan and intervention measures towards reducing deaths due to traffic accidents in the country,” he added. -Bernama